Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in F5 Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.47.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,678,192 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $224.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.02 and a 12 month high of $239.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.10 and a 200 day moving average of $202.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

