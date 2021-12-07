Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases Shares of 4,032 iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $638,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock opened at $70.92 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.62.

