Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,071,000 after buying an additional 238,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,366,000 after buying an additional 576,298 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after buying an additional 57,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,522,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,838,000 after buying an additional 144,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average is $63.47.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.43%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

