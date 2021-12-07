Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 8,417 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,731 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Archrock were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.24%.

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode bought 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,609.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

