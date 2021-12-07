Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 75 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.24, for a total transaction of $5,392,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,621 shares of company stock worth $22,885,813. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $507.73 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.91 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $512.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

