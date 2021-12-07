Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Price Target Cut to GBX 280 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 370 ($4.91) to GBX 280 ($3.71) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FXPO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 300 ($3.98) to GBX 280 ($3.71) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.70) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrexpo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 401 ($5.32).

Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 285.80 ($3.79) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 303.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 714.67. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.14. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250.80 ($3.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 513 ($6.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

