Fernwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 15,336 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares during the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics accounts for 1.0% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 31,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLRX stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,719. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $43.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a negative net margin of 914.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

