Fernwood Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Global Blood Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.9% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,076,000 after buying an additional 1,578,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,575,000 after buying an additional 449,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after buying an additional 374,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 112.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 634,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 336,306 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 43.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 333,240 shares during the period.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.91. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The business had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBT. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.