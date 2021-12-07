Fernwood Investment Management LLC Buys 2,280 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after buying an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after buying an additional 174,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,322,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,159,000 after buying an additional 57,968 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,128,000 after buying an additional 489,865 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.29. 25,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,238. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $54.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.89.

