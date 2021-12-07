Fernwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 507 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,050,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $184,608,000 after acquiring an additional 114,068 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.81. The company had a trading volume of 367,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,239,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $274.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

