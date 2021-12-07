FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 100.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $228,625,000 after purchasing an additional 383,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in FedEx by 200.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 412,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $122,995,000 after purchasing an additional 275,083 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.59.

Shares of FDX opened at $247.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.69 and its 200-day moving average is $266.15.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

