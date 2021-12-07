Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Federal Signal posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth $76,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth $142,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

