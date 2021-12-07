Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FSLY. William Blair lowered shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.13.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fastly has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $122.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $132,773.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $226,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,813 in the last ninety days. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,959,000 after acquiring an additional 297,640 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,629,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 496,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

