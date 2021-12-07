Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Monaco purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Muransky acquired 9,096 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,589 shares of company stock valued at $323,654. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 208.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 111.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 118.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

