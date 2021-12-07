Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 973 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,269,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

