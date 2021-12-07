Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 4,427 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

NYSE:CVX opened at $117.40 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,301 shares of company stock worth $41,365,177. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

