Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 437 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 62.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.18.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $111.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.28 and a 200-day moving average of $117.69. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

