Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. WESCO International makes up approximately 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 0.33% of WESCO International worth $18,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in WESCO International by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in WESCO International by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Get WESCO International alerts:

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $830,329.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,530,265. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

WCC stock opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.34. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $140.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.45.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.