Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 11,316 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,396,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,037,000 after acquiring an additional 280,645 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,449,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,678,000 after buying an additional 1,984,796 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $194,383,000. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% during the second quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 1,435,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 659,898 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 891,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,513,000 after purchasing an additional 30,891 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $86.68 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $88.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.34.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

