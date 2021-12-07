Family Capital Trust Co Has $6.97 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Family Capital Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.0% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 38.1% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 8.4% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 43,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,324,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $4.52 on Tuesday, reaching $207.20. The company had a trading volume of 159,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,807,270. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.32. The company has a market cap of $398.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

