Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $16,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FICO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 24.3% during the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Fair Isaac by 100.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.71.

NYSE FICO traded up $11.66 on Tuesday, reaching $410.94. 7,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,734. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

