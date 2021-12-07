Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Raised to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $300.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $398.21.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $317.87 on Monday. Facebook has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $884.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $331.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,654,663 shares of company stock worth $570,251,267. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.