Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Lowered by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.3% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,654,663 shares of company stock worth $570,251,267 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $6.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.35. 211,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,891,225. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

