Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.61.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $260.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

