Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $35.07 on Monday. Expensify has a 12 month low of $34.06 and a 12 month high of $51.06.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

