Exeter Financial LLC Sells 49 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Exeter Financial LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 841 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.32.

NASDAQ COST traded up $9.26 on Tuesday, reaching $542.46. 35,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,608. The firm has a market cap of $239.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $494.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

