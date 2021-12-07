Exeter Financial LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Exeter Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.32.

Shares of COST traded up $9.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $542.46. 35,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,608. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $560.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $494.54 and a 200-day moving average of $447.54. The stock has a market cap of $239.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

