Exeter Financial LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,804,000 after purchasing an additional 253,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after purchasing an additional 345,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,395,000 after purchasing an additional 76,841 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,609,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,297,000 after purchasing an additional 160,507 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $244.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

