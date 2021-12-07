Exeter Financial LLC Increases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after buying an additional 580,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after buying an additional 1,380,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,253,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,957,000 after buying an additional 385,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,263,000 after buying an additional 198,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,827,000 after buying an additional 184,159 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of ADM stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.13. The stock had a trading volume of 19,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,421. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.45.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.