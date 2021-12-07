Exeter Financial LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 2.1% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2,850.0% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.27. 7,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,695. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.28. The firm has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

