Exeter Financial LLC Buys 243 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 1.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WM traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $165.48. 35,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,845. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.02. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

