Exeter Financial LLC Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Mills by 224.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Mills by 55.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,030 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 172.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after buying an additional 1,260,425 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.92. 67,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.80. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $65.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

