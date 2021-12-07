Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 252 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after buying an additional 1,509,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,497,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,333,000 after buying an additional 643,723 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.10.

CAH stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,844. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average is $53.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.