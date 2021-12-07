Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,985,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 15.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAKE opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.42 million and a P/E ratio of 6.49.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $27.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

