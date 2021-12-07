Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $440,000 Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $85,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,657 shares of company stock worth $18,201,069. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSCC stock opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.47, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.