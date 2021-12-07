Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $417,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.43.

SIVB stock opened at $693.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.90. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $337.83 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $709.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.05.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $10,957,508 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

