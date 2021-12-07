Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMCX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1,475.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 272,859 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 178,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 107,465 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 105,312 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,166,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,922,000 after acquiring an additional 79,079 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $1,492,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV

