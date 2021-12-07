Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 319 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Ferrari by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Ferrari by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Ferrari by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Ferrari by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RACE opened at $258.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.73. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $183.82 and a 1 year high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.82.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

