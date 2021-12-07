Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 2,864 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter worth $116,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter worth $131,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter worth $155,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAF. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:EAF opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. The company had revenue of $347.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 2.86%.

In related news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $446,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

