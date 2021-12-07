Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) to “Outperform”

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.77. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $56.90 and a 1-year high of $80.55.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.