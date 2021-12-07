Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CELH. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 100.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at $93,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth about $163,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CELH opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.81. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.05 and a beta of 2.03. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

CELH has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

