Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $478,000 in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

