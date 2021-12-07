Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $251,000 in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth about $242,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANF opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $77.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.90.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $119.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

