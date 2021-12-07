Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHEF. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4,140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,481 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,647,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 592,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after buying an additional 280,964 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 761,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after buying an additional 150,171 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $10,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,000. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.08 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

CHEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

