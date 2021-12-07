Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Unitil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 72.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unitil alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

UTL stock opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $709.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.96%.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.