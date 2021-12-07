Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,479 Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,479 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 30,744 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

