Essex LLC Takes Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

IYY opened at $114.09 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $91.54 and a 52-week high of $118.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.06.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

