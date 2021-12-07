Essex LLC Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Essex LLC bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 32.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,489,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,052,000 after buying an additional 82,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.17. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

