Essex LLC Takes Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,488,000 after purchasing an additional 46,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,031,000 after buying an additional 52,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 12.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 70,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 337.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.90. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -79.93 and a beta of 0.47. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

