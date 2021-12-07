Essex LLC Purchases Shares of 3,980 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Essex LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $134.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.76. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.62 and a 52 week high of $144.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

